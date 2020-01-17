Equitec Specialists LLC Acquires 42,275 Shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC)

Equitec Specialists LLC raised its holdings in HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,275 shares during the quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC’s holdings in HC2 were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCHC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HC2 by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCHC. ValuEngine upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of HCHC stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.67. 12,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. HC2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.76.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.78 million. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HC2 Holdings Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

