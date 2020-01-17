Equitec Specialists LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.65. 49,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.63. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.10.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

