Equitec Specialists LLC Sells 3,345 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Equitec Specialists LLC reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.64. 1,064,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.