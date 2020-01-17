Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PEI)

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 23,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

