Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kinder Morgan Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,584,473. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. grace capital acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

