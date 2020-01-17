Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Equitrans Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 139.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of ETRN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.36. 118,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,727. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $408.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, Director Margaret K. Dorman acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

