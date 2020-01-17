Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Equitrans Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 139.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of ETRN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.36. 118,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,727. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $408.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, Director Margaret K. Dorman acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Dividend History for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit