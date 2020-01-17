Era Group (NYSE:ERA) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Era Group (NYSE:ERA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERA. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Era Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Era Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE ERA opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Era Group has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter. Era Group had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Era Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Era Group by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Era Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Era Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Era Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

