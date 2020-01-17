ERC20 Price Up 17.1% This Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $40,180.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, Kuna and Mercatox. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.36 or 0.03195367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00203118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00132627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 launched on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Kuna and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

