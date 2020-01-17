Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Ero Copper Corp (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) was down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $15.82, approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ERRPF shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

