Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Short Interest Update

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Currently, 19.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 442,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $184,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,857.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,727,964 shares in the company, valued at $139,053,057.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 364.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

ESPR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.20. 9,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,782. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.01.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

