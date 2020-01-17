Etheroll Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (DICE)

Etheroll (CURRENCY:DICE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Etheroll token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Etheroll has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Etheroll has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $307.00 worth of Etheroll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Etheroll Token Profile

Etheroll’s genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Etheroll’s total supply is 7,001,623 tokens. The Reddit community for Etheroll is /r/etheroll . Etheroll’s official Twitter account is @etheroll . The official website for Etheroll is etheroll.com

Etheroll Token Trading

Etheroll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC.

