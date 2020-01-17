Etherparty (FUEL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $325,650.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. Etherparty has a market cap of $2.75 million and $325,650.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including ACX, HitBTC, Binance and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.42 or 0.03040361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00199606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00129343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ACX, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.