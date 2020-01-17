Eureka Group (ASX:EGH) Trading Up 3.9%

Eureka Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:EGH)’s share price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.40 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.40 ($0.28), approximately 260,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.38 ($0.27).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.87 million and a P/E ratio of 13.62.

About Eureka Group (ASX:EGH)

Eureka Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages senior independent living communities in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Rental Villages and Property Management. It provides specialist property asset management services through property ownership and caretaking, as well as infrastructure management; accommodation and tailored services to aged residents with discretionary and non-discretionary spend characteristics; and property maintenance, catering, and other services.

