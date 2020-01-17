EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of EuroDry in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EuroDry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:EDRY remained flat at $$6.96 during trading hours on Thursday. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of -0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that EuroDry will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

