Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide comprises 4.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Euronet Worldwide worth $38,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,386,000 after purchasing an additional 223,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,903,000 after acquiring an additional 135,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 211.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,603,000 after acquiring an additional 635,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $84,681,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 355,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.34. 13,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,636. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.96 and a 200 day moving average of $153.76. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.55 and a 12 month high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.11 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,755.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $5,149,877.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,051,369.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.56.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

