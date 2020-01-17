Evercore ISI Downgrades Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) to Underperform

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Evercore ISI currently has $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Spotify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 price objective on Spotify and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Spotify in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spotify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.58.

Get Spotify alerts:

NYSE SPOT opened at $151.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.26. Spotify has a twelve month low of $110.57 and a twelve month high of $161.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.07 and a beta of 1.91.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 64.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the third quarter worth about $42,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 490.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 191.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.