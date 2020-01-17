Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.
NYSE:ES opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average of $81.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.17. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $87.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eversource Energy by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,142,000 after buying an additional 7,496,179 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 586.4% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,290,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,210 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $96,520,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 916.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 992,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,224,000 after acquiring an additional 895,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,630,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
