Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

NYSE:ES opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average of $81.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.17. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $87.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eversource Energy by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,142,000 after buying an additional 7,496,179 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 586.4% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,290,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,210 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $96,520,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 916.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 992,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,224,000 after acquiring an additional 895,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,630,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

