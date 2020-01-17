ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,081.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $289,888.00 and approximately $5,081.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000307 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,850,347 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.