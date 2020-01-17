Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXEL. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Sunday, January 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Exelixis by 75.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 393,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 206,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,566,077.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,835.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,956 shares of company stock worth $5,040,078. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

