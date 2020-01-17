Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,178,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $491,701,000 after acquiring an additional 233,034 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Exelon by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,326,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $353,937,000 after acquiring an additional 471,440 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelon by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,877,794 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $332,266,000 after acquiring an additional 562,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 16,120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,935,141 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $284,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.28. 373,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,382. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

