Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174,539 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.12% of Exelon worth $53,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,088 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Exelon by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,345 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $47.36. 1,401,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,382. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

