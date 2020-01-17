Exosis Price Up 32.4% This Week (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Exosis has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002155 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $62,464.00 and approximately $13,393.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,874.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.01904670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.71 or 0.04120059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00686777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00771758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00113560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010109 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024695 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00675694 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 491,533 coins and its circulating supply is 326,533 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

