Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Issues Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) updated its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.78-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.92. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

