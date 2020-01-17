Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) were down 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.46 and last traded at $76.82, approximately 3,272,076 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 1,152,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

