Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
XOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.82.
Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,141,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,860,840. The firm has a market cap of $292.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66.
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.