Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.82.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,141,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,860,840. The firm has a market cap of $292.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

