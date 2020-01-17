Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Down 6.6% in December

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 970,900 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fabrinet stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,407. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $67.17.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $1,851,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,995.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,047 shares of company stock worth $7,497,064. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $32,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.