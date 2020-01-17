Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Decreased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,445 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after buying an additional 22,082,561 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after buying an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,189,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after buying an additional 194,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.37.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,220,900 shares of company stock worth $231,834,951. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.64. 3,612,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. The stock has a market cap of $632.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $142.52 and a one year high of $222.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.14 and a 200-day moving average of $193.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.