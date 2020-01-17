Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.37.

Facebook stock opened at $221.77 on Friday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $142.52 and a 1-year high of $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $632.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $10,160,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,220,900 shares of company stock valued at $231,834,951. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

