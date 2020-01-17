Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FB. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.37.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.14. 15,834,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.14 and its 200 day moving average is $193.86. The stock has a market cap of $633.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a 12 month low of $142.52 and a 12 month high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,220,900 shares of company stock valued at $231,834,951 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

