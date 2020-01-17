FansTime Reaches Market Cap of $599,486.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $599,486.00 and $40,296.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, FCoin, CoinEgg and HADAX. Over the last week, FansTime has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.03018731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00198931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00129932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Bit-Z, FCoin, CoinEgg, HADAX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

