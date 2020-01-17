FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Receives $50.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

FARO has been the topic of several analyst reports. G.Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Gabelli lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 395.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 82.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FARO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 55,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,650. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $972.01 million, a P/E ratio of 120.28 and a beta of 1.74.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $90.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.