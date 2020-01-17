Fast Access Blockchain (FAB) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million

Fast Access Blockchain (CURRENCY:FAB) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. Fast Access Blockchain has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $934.00 worth of Fast Access Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fast Access Blockchain has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Fast Access Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.36 or 0.03195367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00203118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00132627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fast Access Blockchain’s total supply is 40,663,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,320,115 coins. The official website for Fast Access Blockchain is fabcoin.co . Fast Access Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fast Access Blockchain is medium.com/fast-access-blockchain

Fast Access Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fast Access Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fast Access Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fast Access Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

