FastForward Innovations (LON:FFWD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

FastForward Innovations Ltd (LON:FFWD) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11), approximately 159,206 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 551,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.11).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and a PE ratio of 7.27.

About FastForward Innovations (LON:FFWD)

FastForward Innovations Limited, formerly Kuala Innovations Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investing policy is to invest in and/or acquire companies and/or projects within the natural resources and/or energy sector. The Company offers investments for entrepreneurs to develop technologies that solve problems in their industries.

