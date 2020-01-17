FastForward Innovations (LON:FFWD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

FastForward Innovations Ltd (LON:FFWD) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11), approximately 159,206 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 551,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.11).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and a PE ratio of 7.27.

About FastForward Innovations (LON:FFWD)

FastForward Innovations Limited, formerly Kuala Innovations Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investing policy is to invest in and/or acquire companies and/or projects within the natural resources and/or energy sector. The Company offers investments for entrepreneurs to develop technologies that solve problems in their industries.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for FastForward Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FastForward Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit