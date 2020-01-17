FCCC (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Trading Down 40.5%

FCCC Inc (OTCMKTS:FCIC)’s stock price fell 40.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, 150 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

FCCC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCIC)

FCCC, Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. Previously, it was engaged in the mortgage loan business. The company was formerly known as The First Connecticut Capital Corporation and changed its name to FCCC, Inc in June 2003.

