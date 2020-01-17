Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Raised to GBX 7,800 at HSBC

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective increased by HSBC from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 7,800 ($102.60) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FERG. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,480 ($85.24) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 6,560 ($86.29) price objective (up previously from GBX 6,200 ($81.56)) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ferguson to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,449.24 ($84.84).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at GBX 7,211.34 ($94.86) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,884.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,363.09. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,081.70 ($93.16).

In related news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,583 ($86.60), for a total value of £166,089.09 ($218,480.78).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.