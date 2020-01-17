Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RACE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.94. 189,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,646. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $108.84 and a 1-year high of $175.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.68 and a 200-day moving average of $161.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a return on equity of 51.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

