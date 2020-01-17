Fetch.ai (FET) Price Up 14.6% This Week

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax, Coinsuper and Dcoin. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $27.40 million and approximately $10.15 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 655,154,292 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit, Dcoin, BiKi, KuCoin, Binance, BitMax, Coinsuper, MXC, Hotbit, Bitbns, Coinall, Korbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, BitAsset and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

