FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Stock Price Down 11.7%

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) traded down 11.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.75, 1,322,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9,228% from the average session volume of 14,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered FFBW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised FFBW from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 million, a PE ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FFBW had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.57% of FFBW worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW)

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

