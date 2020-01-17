Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Trading Up 0%

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.72 and last traded at $53.67, approximately 2,328 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 25,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDHY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 161.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1,091.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,481,000.

