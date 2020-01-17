Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.95.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,663,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,372. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $103.41 and a fifty-two week high of $147.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average of $134.06.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $985,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $729,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,354,000 after purchasing an additional 154,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,196,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,089,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738,423 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,660,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $694,394,000 after purchasing an additional 403,302 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.