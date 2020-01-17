FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.73

FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $3.70. FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 1,050 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures and distributes handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

