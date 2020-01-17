FintruX Network (FTX) Trading 25% Higher This Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $857,460.00 and approximately $1,609.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.22 or 0.03322023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00198881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128007 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.