First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$19.32 and last traded at C$19.32, approximately 24,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 37,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.62.

About First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT)

First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.

