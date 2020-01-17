First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. B. Riley upgraded First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the second quarter worth $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the second quarter worth $52,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the second quarter worth $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Busey by 58.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Busey by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Busey stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 97,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,819. First Busey has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.98.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

