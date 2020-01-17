First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FFWM has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.91. 52,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,227. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $749.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $497,862.00. Also, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,902. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 122,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

