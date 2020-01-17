First National Bank of Omaha Buys 1,229 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,877,000 after purchasing an additional 511,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,583,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,771,251,000 after purchasing an additional 555,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,175,000 after purchasing an additional 712,453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,795,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,469,000 after purchasing an additional 507,559 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XEL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.37. 2,384,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,905. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

