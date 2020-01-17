First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,646 shares of company stock valued at $58,355,351. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,464. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.16. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

