First National Bank of Omaha Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. CWM LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 45.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 28.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 59.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $154.92. The stock had a trading volume of 381,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,193. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.47. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $104.19 and a 1 year high of $166.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.17.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

