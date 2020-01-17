First National Bank of Omaha Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $311,770.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,051.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $159,220.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,568 shares of company stock worth $6,407,560. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.85. The stock had a trading volume of 367,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,219. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $67.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $567.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

