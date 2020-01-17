First National Bank of Omaha Increases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Novartis by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Novartis by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,557. The company has a market capitalization of $217.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $96.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

